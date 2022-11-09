Santos FC Fan Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $36.06 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 31.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for about $7.92 or 0.00047072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $36.06 million and $104.10 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

