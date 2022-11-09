Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.41-$1.51 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
Sanmina Trading Up 11.0 %
SANM stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.45. 823,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $66.53.
Insider Transactions at Sanmina
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth $226,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.