Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.41-$1.51 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Sanmina Trading Up 11.0 %

SANM stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.45. 823,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $66.53.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth $226,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the second quarter worth $316,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sanmina by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

