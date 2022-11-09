Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 147,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,181,895 shares.The stock last traded at $5.27 and had previously closed at $5.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 62,208 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $413,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 23.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 22.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $321,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

