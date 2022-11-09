Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $50.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.45% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAGE. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.
NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44.
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
