Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.
SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.
Sage Therapeutics Price Performance
Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. 13,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.