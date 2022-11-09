Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. 13,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,060,000 after buying an additional 345,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after buying an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,934,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after buying an additional 98,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,412,000 after buying an additional 52,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after buying an additional 818,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.