Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 323979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Sabre Trading Down 5.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

