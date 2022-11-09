Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.26

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 61221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.