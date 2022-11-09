RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. RPM International makes up approximately 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.32% of RPM International worth $32,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.02. 10,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,170. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.53.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.56.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

