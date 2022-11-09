Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$19.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.86.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of INE traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 364,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of -168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$20.75.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.