Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Rogue Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.32 million during the quarter.

About Rogue Resources

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

