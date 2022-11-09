Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 4,175 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $42,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.50. 26,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,178. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

