Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.5% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $17,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Shares of JCI stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,874. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

