Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 29.7% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,530,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $246,823,000 after buying an additional 31,870 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.2% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.1% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 436,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after buying an additional 127,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $32,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,211.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 5.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ META traded up $5.61 on Wednesday, hitting $102.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,970,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,571,621. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The firm has a market cap of $270.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Huber Research lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.49.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

