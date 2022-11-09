Rocket Pool Self Reported Market Cap Tops $273.53 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $14.58 or 0.00086824 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $273.53 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002753 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.81 or 0.00552864 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.16 or 0.28797770 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000355 BTC.
Rocket Pool Profile
Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Rocket Pool
