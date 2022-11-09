Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,394.97 or 0.07522342 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $148.68 million and $1.37 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,540.45550973 USD and is down -7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $22,380.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

