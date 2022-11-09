Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 30,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $197,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,287,207 shares in the company, valued at $34,261,101.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner acquired 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner acquired 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner bought 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner bought 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $199,287.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jay Farner bought 28,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $199,785.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 3,187,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 11.69. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 126.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

