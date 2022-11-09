Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.09

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.09, but opened at $4.44. Riskified shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,523 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Riskified Trading Up 22.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Riskified by 1,204.6% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 24.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

