Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Down 12% This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $79,912.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,192.38 or 0.99915452 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009144 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00041251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00224813 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00360266 USD and is down -10.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $90,964.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

