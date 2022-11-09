Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 156,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAN. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

ManpowerGroup Profile

MAN traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,395. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74.

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.