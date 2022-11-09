Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 52 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.05. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.74 and a 200 day moving average of $383.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.10.

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

