Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 226 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ModivCare worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ModivCare by 217.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after acquiring an additional 524,529 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 117.3% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 355,960 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 66.7% in the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,760,000 after buying an additional 55,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

MODV stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $159.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.03.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

