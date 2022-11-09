Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 4.9 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $493.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In related news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

