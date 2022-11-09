Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $1.60 Million in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of TriCo Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 58,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $58.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

