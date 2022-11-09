Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 50,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYXI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,173. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 42.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

