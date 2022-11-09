Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.40.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $106.40. 2,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

