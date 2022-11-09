Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Denny’s worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denny’s Stock Performance

DENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. 4,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Denny’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.