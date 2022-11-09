Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.41.

Shares of RVLV opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Revolve Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

