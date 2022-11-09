Reviewing CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A New Residential Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -114.44% -150.35% -21.51% New Residential Investment 28.82% 13.84% 1.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and New Residential Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A New Residential Investment $3.62 billion 1.40 $772.23 million $2.26 4.82

New Residential Investment has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

New Residential Investment beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Rating)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About New Residential Investment

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New Residential Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.