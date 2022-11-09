Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 17,111 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $3,563,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. 1,115,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,675. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

