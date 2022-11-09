Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 40,112 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM stock traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. 9,551,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749,078. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

