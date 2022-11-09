Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $24,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RSP traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,454. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

