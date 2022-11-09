Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,460,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,802,000 after purchasing an additional 150,290 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,260,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,807,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 401,244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,737,000 after acquiring an additional 196,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,909,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 207,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,040. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.