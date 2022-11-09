Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $63.93 Million Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,311 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $63,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 651.2% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

MNA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

