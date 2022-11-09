Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 6,652 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 10,422.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

EXAS traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.26. 2,344,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,049. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

