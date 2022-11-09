Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 3,414 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JPST remained flat at $50.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,813,310 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

