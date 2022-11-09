ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 405.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $2,008,919.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,025,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,242,634. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Trading Up 0.4 %

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $213.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

