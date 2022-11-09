Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

EL has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.10.

Shares of EL stock opened at $207.89 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.