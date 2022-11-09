Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Tlwm

Tlwm lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Tlwm’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.07. 965,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,946. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

