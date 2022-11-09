Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $13.93. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 322 shares.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
