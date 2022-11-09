ReNew Energy Global (RNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 57.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

