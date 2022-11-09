Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim cut Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

