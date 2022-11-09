Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

RLMD opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Featured Articles

