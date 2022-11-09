Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

