Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huntsman (HUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN):
- 11/8/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/8/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/8/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $31.00.
- 11/7/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.
- 11/7/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/6/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2022 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/15/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/13/2022 – Huntsman is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2022 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/4/2022 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00.
- 9/29/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/20/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 9/20/2022 – Huntsman had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 9/19/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.
- 9/19/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 9/12/2022 – Huntsman is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Huntsman Stock Performance
HUN stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 1,871,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,442. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Huntsman
In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
