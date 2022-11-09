Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huntsman (HUN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntsman (NYSE: HUN):

11/8/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $29.00 to $31.00.

11/7/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $36.00.

11/7/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2022 – Huntsman had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2022 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – Huntsman is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/12/2022 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Huntsman was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/4/2022 – Huntsman had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00.

9/29/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/20/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

9/20/2022 – Huntsman had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

9/19/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

9/19/2022 – Huntsman was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

9/12/2022 – Huntsman is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.77. 1,871,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,442. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

