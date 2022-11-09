Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Oil (MRO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $30.00.

10/24/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Marathon Oil is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Marathon Oil was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – Marathon Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Marathon Oil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,199,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,631,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Marathon Oil Co alerts:

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 172,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $5,487,247.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,018.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,406 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,636. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 26.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 371.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 205,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 161,541 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $5,284,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 238,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.