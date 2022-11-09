Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Calix (CALX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Calix (NYSE: CALX) recently:

10/26/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $65.00 to $80.00.

10/26/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $71.00 to $90.00.

10/26/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $69.00 to $95.00.

10/26/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $71.00 to $90.00.

10/18/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Calix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Calix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Calix is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Calix is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Calix Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE CALX traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.98. 18,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.70 and a beta of 1.70. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Calix news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Calix news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Calix by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Calix by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

