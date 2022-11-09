RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Trading Up 1.1 %

RNWK opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.22. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 90.5% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 39.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

