RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Buys 6,560 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 6,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $114,012.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,234,158 shares in the company, valued at $38,829,666.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Down 0.1 %

RMAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,774. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $339.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

