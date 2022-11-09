Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Trading Down 5.5%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 21,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 32,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Razor Energy Stock Down 17.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

About Razor Energy

(Get Rating)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Razor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Razor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.