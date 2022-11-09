Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Boosted by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Tevis Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,246 shares of company stock worth $590,280. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
